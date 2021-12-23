Call for artists issued for Regatta Row

BAINBRIDGE — The Jericho Arts Council is accepting applications from artists who wish to participate in Regatta Row’s eighth year. The event will feature a dozen Adirondack paddle chairs. A new addition next year will be Story Poles.
According to a media release, the project is open to all artists. Painters, sculptors, craftsmen, multi-media artists and other creative people are encouraged to apply.
The JAC wants to sponsor at least 20 juried artists for a five-week public sidewalk exhibition of art, where selected artists will express their creativity on Adirondack paddle chairs and garden story poles, following the theme “Regatta Byways - Scenes Along the River.”
JAC will provide artists with a handmade, unprimed chair or story pole, paint donated by Golden Artist Colors and a $130 stipend for adult chairs, $50 for one pole, $75 for two, and $110 for all three.
Cash prizes of $50 to $100 will be awarded in five categories.
Chairs and poles will be picked up in Bainbridge in mid-February unless other arrangements are made.
Completed projects will be delivered to Bainbridge on or before April 23.
Artists will be promoted with biographies on JAC’s website as well as at a media conference, in regional media releases, on posters, social media and maps of the Art Trail. Photos of each creation will be posted on the website for five weeks along with the opportunity for bidding in advance of the Live Auction scheduled for Saturday, May 28, at the 59th General Clinton Canoe Regatta.
Art will be displayed on Bainbridge sidewalks from April 27 until Memorial Day weekend.
Proceeds from the May 28 Art Auction will go to the Jericho Arts Council to support its artists and musicians and to create future events.
While finished work will be on display for a month, the Regatta Row Street Art Fest will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday May 21, beginning at Bainbridge Town Hall at 15 N. Main St. with an award ceremony, followed by the Street Festival.
Artist applications and details are online at www.jerichoarts.com.
Questions and applications may be directed to the JAC Gallery Committee “Regatta Row 2022” at jacarttrail@gmail.com or by calling Rachel Hares at 607-643-2211.
Applications are due no later than Sunday, Jan. 16.
