BAINBRIDGE — The Jericho Arts Council Gallery Committee is accepting applications from artists who wish to participate in Regatta Row’s ninth year, featuring 15 Adirondack Paddle chairs, and five child-size chairs.
According to a media release, the project is open to all artists at all levels. Painters, sculptors, craftsmen, multi-media artists and other creative people are encouraged to apply. It is the goal of the Jericho Arts Council to sponsor at least 20 juried artists for a five-week public sidewalk exhibit of art, where selected artists will be able to express their creativity on Adirondack paddle chairs, following the theme “Books by the Riverside.”
JAC will provide artists with a handmade, unprimed chair, paint, primer and topcoat, and stipends of $130 for the adult chairs and $100 for children’s chairs. Cash awards of $50 to $100 will be granted in five categories.
Chairs are to be picked up in Bainbridge in late February, unless other arrangements are made. Completed projects will be delivered to Bainbridge, on or before April 22.
Photos of each creation will be posted at www.jerichoarts.com for five weeks along with the opportunity for bidding in advance of the live auction on Saturday, May 27, at the 60th annual General Clinton Canoe Regatta.
Art projects will be displayed on Bainbridge sidewalks from April 29 through Memorial Day weekend.
Auction proceeds will be used by JAC to support its artists and create future events.
Artist applications and details are online at www.jerichoarts.com. Questions and applications may be directed to the JAC Gallery Committee “Regatta Row 2023” at jacarttrail@gmail.com or by calling Rachel Hares at 607-643-2211. Applications or Notice of Intent to apply are due by Feb. 4.
