Canadian folk group to play at EOH

EARLVILLE — The Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville will present Canadian folk music group Le Vent du Nord (The North Wind) at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, on the first stop of a scheduled U.S. tour.
The band performs traditional Québécois music, as well as original numbers in that style, in French.
According to a media release, Le Vent du Nord is an engine of the Quebec progressive folk movement and a flagship group in the revival movement of traditional music in Quebec. Since building a foundation in 2002, the band has experienced what has been described as a meteoric rise.
On stage, the friends create intense, joyful and dynamic live performances that expand the bounds of tradition in striking global directions. This is the modern sound of tradition, a music of the here and now.
The group’s album, La part du feu, The Part of Fire, was hailed by both the Boston Globe and Los Angeles Times for being among the Top 10 Folk Albums of 2009. Le Vent du Nord has performed more than 2,000 concerts on four continents and released 10 albums.
The group’s repertoire reportedly draws from both traditional sources and original compositions, while enhancing its hard-driving soulful music (rooted in the Celtic diaspora) with a broad range of global influences.
The group’s lively performance will feature button accordion, guitar and fiddle and the sound the band is defined by — the hurdy-gurdy.
General admission tickets are $35 and $33 for members. College students will receive half off general admission. Tickets may be purchased at www.earlvilleoperahouse.com or by calling 315-691-3550.
Earlville Opera House is an accessible space. Entry is by vaccine only with proof shown at the door. Masks must be worn inside. Beer, wine, cider and concessions will be available.
