The Community Arts Network of Oneonta will reopen its gallery for exhibits in September after closing in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The first exhibit, from Sept. 5 to 13, will feature Vern Burnett, Lindsay France and Gia Sabatini. The opening reception will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday Sept. 5.
For more information, visit http://www.canoneonta.org/event/art-lindsay-francegia-sabatini-vernon-burnett
The second will be on display from Sept. 19 to 27 featuring Ruben & Damian Salinas, Pooh Kaye and Eileen Crowell. The opening reeption will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
For more information, visit http://www.canoneonta.org/event/art-kaye-crowell-salinas/
Gallery hours are by appointment. Masks are required, and admission is free.
CANO will also host a Virtual Writers Salon via Zoom featuring author Tessa Yang and an open mic from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. For more information, visit http://www.canoneonta.org/event/writers-salon-tessa-yang
