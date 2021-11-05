DOWNTOWN — Community Arts Network at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta will host a reception to mark the opening of its next exhibit from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
According to a media release, featuring the works of four artists, the exhibit is described as combining elements of abstract and representational images in experimental compositions, with painterly and photographic media challenging the strict limitations of genre and medium.
The artists are Christine Heller, Linda Suskind-Kosmer, Rose Mackiewicz and Thomas Brisson.
The reception will also feature live music by The Mopar Cams, led by Mark E. Pawkett.
Heller and Suskind-Kosmer present a collaborative collection of portraits that both represent the subject’s physical being and simultaneously depict psychological and emotional states of the figure.
Mackiewicz fuses past paintings and photographs with mixed media, producing portrait-scapes on canvas.
Brisson’s works are said to create tension and complicate meaning through what would be traditional methods of oil painting, but juxtaposes figurative and non-representational elements that critique and challenge the limits of traditional art.
The artists are expected to be at the reception and will talk about their works and answer any questions.
The exhibit will run through Nov. 20. It may be viewed during CANO’s regular gallery hours or by appointment. CANO is open from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Visit www.canoneonta.org for more information.
Contact Nancy at ngossett@canoneonta.org to arrange a viewing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.