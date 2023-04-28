ONEONTA — The Community Arts Network of Oneonta will sponsor “Reimagine the Local Arts,” a benefit for CANO, in Wilber Mansion at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
According to a media release, the event will serve to gather community members and leaders to discuss ideas to best meet the needs of residents and visitors. There will be hors d’oeuvres, drinks, music, and a silent art auction.
Funds raised will help CANO expand its staff, offer more artistic presentations, and continue educational programming.
Guest speakers will include Hartwick College President Darren Reisberg; Oneonta City Councilwoman and artist Emily Falco; Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center Executive Director Geoff Doyle; Otsego Media Producer Alysa Blasetti; and artist/business owner James McIlroy.
Musical performances will be by Hartwick student Ben Hulbert and SUNY Oneonta student Lily Soleil.
A silent auction will feature artwork by Charlie Bremer, Jamie Barnes, Karin Bremer, Diana Cozzens, Terry Fox, Madeline Silber, Joseph Von Stengel, and Richard Barlow.
As further stated in the release by Executive Director Hope Von Stengel, “There has been a recent shift in awareness of the importance of the arts in enhancing our quality of life and sense of community. In fact, CANO had increased community engagement at our events and more requests for arts classes in the past year. Yet, if we are to continue fulfilling our mission, we need to transition from an all-volunteer organization to one with several paid staff and volunteer support. As we do so, the Board of Directors and I are asking residents for their vision of a vibrant arts organization so we can better focus our resources. And we are also asking our patrons for support, both monetary and personal, to help us succeed for the benefit of all.”
Tickets may be purchased at www.canoneonta.org/reimagine-the-arts-benefit, or at the door. There are five donation levels for the event ranging from $100 to $500.
Visit canoneonta.org for more information.
