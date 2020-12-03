The Community Arts Network of Oneonta will host a virtual opening reception from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, for the work of Heather Brand and Ron Lambert. Both artists will discuss their work during a virtual tour of the galleries, then will answer questions.
The works will be on display at the CANO galleries in Wilber Mansion zt 11 Ford Ave. in ONeonta. through Dec. 20, and will be viable in person by appointment only. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Lambert works mainly in video and sculpture “investigating the intersection between psychology and the environment,” according to a media release. Lambert is inspired by the American Sublime as it relates to western expansion and Manifest Destiny, and depictions of the landscape as seen in movements such as the Hudson Valley painters, the release said. His current work uses images of nature combined with constructed objects to examine efforts to control the environment, both natural and man-made.
In a photographic exhibit titled “Feral Geographies,” Brand “ponders what initially seems like a similar intersection of psychology and the environment, but focusing instead on the space in between the two,” the release said. Brand’s work highlights “the friction caused by the gap between the reality we know to be true and the one we buy into for the sake of education or entertainment,” the release said.
The reception can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/y4hcb5dq with the passcode 395339.
To schedule an in-person viewing, email ngossett@canoneonta.org.
