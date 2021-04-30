CANO to host exhibit in May

Community Arts Network of Oneonta will unveil an exhibit and host two receptions in May.
The first reception continues CANO’s series of virtual receptions held throughout 2020 since the closure of New York art galleries and will mark the opening of a Zoom exhibit. The second will be CANO’s first in-person, indoor/outdoor reception since March of 2020.
According to a media release, CANO will feature two artists in its May exhibit.
New York artist Madeline Silber will present her series of drawings titled “thoughts,” marking a new direction for her work, which in the last several years had been focused primarily on painting. The new works explore the fluidity and directness of drawing with pen to develop forms, spaces and movement. Each drawing becomes its own thought, as well as being a part of the larger constellation of images.
Gretchen Beck of Illinois will present a series of paintings inspired by her time in Niger, West Africa, exploring the Nigerien landscape, Djarma and Fulani cultures and the art forms they create. Beck’s abstract work portrays ritual and tradition in Nigerian culture. Relationships among color, shape and texture come together to form fluid and grid-like compositions in which color dominates the images and dictates the media employed to produce them.
The May exhibit will open with a virtual reception on Saturday, May 1, and close with an in-person reception on Friday, May 21.
Gallery hours are from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and 2 to 5 p.m. Fridays. CANO is at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
For more information and to schedule a time to view the exhibit, email ngossett@canoneonta.org. Appointments will be available all month.
