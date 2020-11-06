The Community Arts Network of Oneonta will host an opening reception from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, for the work of artists Kenny Harris and Elizabeth Powell.
Harris uses illustration, sculpture and theatrical experiences, “to present the universality of mythology.” By providing multiple experiences within the same installation, Harris aims to bring art to viewers that may not traditionally go to galleries, presenters said in a media release. He covers the gallery walls with clear acrylic shelves, ranging in height and length and places on these shelves about 1,200 paper figures ranging from 1 inch to 3 feet tall that represent figures from diverse myths across the globe.
Powell “plays with the fine line between fine and decorative arts in her collection, ‘Beyond Bounds,’ the release said. In her work, pattern is symbolic of repeated sensation and action; implying a repetitive nature to a depicted feeling. Her repeated motifs of bones, fabrics, organs and netting “expand into enveloping structures that through the nature of repetition have a continuous effect on their surroundings, and simultaneously explore the limits and bonds of disability, the release said.
The galleries at CANO are admission-free. But because of COVID restrictions, viewings must be scheduled by emailing ngossett@canoneonta.org or calling 607-432-2070. The exhibit will be on view through Nov. 22.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
