Poetry will return to the Community Arts Network of Oneonta’s Writers Salon this month. Featured will be two poets from the Bright Hill “Seeing Things” poetry group, Vicki Whicker and Lisa Wujnovich.
It will again be an online event, and the first half-hour will be reserved for open mic participation. It will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, via Zoom.
Writers Salon takes place on the third Thursday of each month and begins at 7:30 p.m. (The Zoom session opens at 7:15). The event begins with an open mic, and guests are encouraged to read personal works. Open mic is limited to five minutes per reader, and readers should sign up in advance. The featured reading will begin at 8 p.m
Whicker, poet and photographer, is a member of the Los Angeles Poets and Writers Collective and Bright Hill Press’s Seeing Things Workshop. Her writing credits include Entropy Magazine, Pigeon Review, The Nonconformist, La Presa, 12 Los Angeles Poets and Literary Mama, among others. Her poetry collection, Caught Before Flight (Woodland Arts Editions) was published in 2020. Bucolia, a solo photography show, debuted at The Word and Image Gallery at Bright Hill Press in 2020. Her photography appears in Orion Magazine’s 2021 Autumn issue.
Wujnovich is a poet and farmer at Mountain Dell Farm and the author of “Fieldwork” (Finishing Line Press) and “This Place Called Us,” (Stockport Flats Press). She co-edited “The Lake Rises: poems to and for our bodies of water,” (Stockport Flats Press). Her poems have appeared in anthologies and publications. Her poems can be found in NOW Online Journal Festival of Women Writers, The Banyon Review, Snap Dragon: journal of art and healing, La Presa: An International Journal, and MER VOX. She has an Master of Fine Arts degree in poetry from Drew University.
For more information, visit https://www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon
