Caribbean Island poets to read

SUNY ONEONTA — Three poets from the Caribbean island of St. Lucia will read from their works at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
John Robert Lee, Lisa Dublin and Vladimir Lucien will join local audiences via the Microsoft TEAMS platform.
The SUNY Oneonta audience may attend in-person at 121 Perna Lecture Hall, Science 1, or online via a link at https://tinyurl.com/3ud34549. Members of the public may attend via the link as well.
In-person audience members must be fully vaccinated and wear a mask at all times.
According to a media release, the event bringing three poets from the Caribbean via social media in real-time to an auditorium at SUNY Oneonta, is unique. Audience members will see the poets on a large screen and the poets will see the audience on their individual computers.
Lee has published 15 collections of poetry, plus scores of short stories, essays and reviews. He has been a teacher, librarian, radio and TV broadcaster, literary journalist, reviewer, newspaper columnist, actor and director.
Dublin is a Saint Lucian performance poet, author and entrepreneur living in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Her work explores themes that include the intersection of race and Christianity, womanhood, love and relationships, inspiration, and authenticity of personhood. She runs Basement Chronicles, a video blog on FB, IG and YouTube. In addition to her first poetry chapbook, Sani Baat: A Voice Throwing, she has released several poetry performances on Facebook and YouTube.
Lucien is a prize winning writer, actor and critic. His writing has been published in The Caribbean Review of Books, Wasafiri, Small Axe journal, the PN Review, BIM magazine, Caribbean Beat, Washington Square Review, Poetry International, Vogue and other journals. He has been featured at the Jaipur Literature Festival, Read My World Festival in Amsterdam, Calabash International Literary Festival in Jamaica and the Miami Book Fair.
Contact Ruth Carr at 607-436-3446 or Robert Bensen at Robert.Bensen@oneonta.edu for more information.
