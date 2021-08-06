Catskill Music Consort to play Sunday in Franklin

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Farmers’ Market will welcome the Catskill Music Consort to the Music at the Market stage from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.
According to a media release the trio will play a Baroque to modern classical repertoire including fugues, tangos and jazz.
Described as a community summer chamber orchestra, the group includes conductor/arranger Nicholas Scarim on guitar and Amy Pratt and Wynne Shilling on flutes.
Scarim, who grew up in Chicago and attended the Chicago Musical College before moving to New York City, has spent summers in South Kortright for three decades.
He has had ballets, operas, film scores, chamber and orchestral works commissioned and performed by numerous American orchestras and opera companies. His work has been performed at Alice Tully Hall, Avery Fisher Hall and Town Hall in New York City. “A Simple Melody,” commissioned by Carnegie Hall, has been performed there by the American Composers Orchestra and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s for eight seasons and by 14 other orchestras across the United States and Canada. He has also taught composition at the Third Street Music School in New York since 1979.
Sunday’s performance is free. Tables and chairs will be available and guests are welcome to bring their own seats.
The Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Institute Street.
