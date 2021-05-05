Catskill Puppet Theater will offer two presentations of "The Villain's Moustache" at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
"The Villain’s Moustache" is a traditional old-time melodrama set during the heyday of hobos and railroads, distraught heroines and wisecracking villains. The play takes place in the Old West and is illustrated with original music along with lively Vaudeville show tunes. The audience will be encouraged, whether booing the villain or shouting advice to the rest of the cast to keep them from being swindled by the nefarious Bad Knad.
Performances will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Doors will open 30 minutes before show time.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced.
For tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/btjx8h2z
