Catskills watercolor painter plans Facebook Live art show from MURAL

Karen Gutliph Graves, a Delhi-based artist, will host a virtual art show on Facebook Live on Saturday, May 30, from the MURAL Art Gallery in Hobart.
Graves was scheduled for a traditional show in June at MURAL, the Mount Utsayantha Regional Arts League, but the pandemic has caused a change in plans.
With the gallery closed because of COVID-19, she will instead webcast a walk-and-talk live from the gallery at 5 p.m. May 30. The 30-minute webcast will appear on the MURAL Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MURALonMainGallery/
The show will feature her latest watercolor paintings, including several from the Gulf Coast, and a retrospective of favorite pieces from her catalog of Catskill landscapes, many featuring striking images of barns, streams, trees and stone walls, according to a media release.
Graves will also show a few pieces from the other artists in her family, including her late mother, Mabel Worden Gutliph, a painter and sculptor; her twin brother, Kevin Gutliph, who creates sculptures out of rusty metal; and her sister, Dr. Joanne Gutliph, a physician and amateur painter in Washington, D.C.
