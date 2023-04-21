BAINBRIDGE — Fans of traditional bluegrass, gospel and old-time mountain music just may want to check out the Cedar Ridge Bluegrass Band’s performance at Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
According to a media release, Cedar Ridge, based in Clifton Park, has been playing together for three decades. Some of their venues include bluegrass festivals during the summer months, nursing homes and the Adirondack Bluegrass League.
Members of the band include Ken Meyer, one of the founding members, who plays rhythm and lead guitar, and sings lead and harmony, Al Queen, on banjo and another longtime member, also sings lead and harmony, Tom Benson who plays the mandolin, and sings lead and harmony, and Butch Ryan, an original member, plays the doghouse bass and sings lead and harmony
In the gallery that night the works of artists Rachel Hares and Mark Picone will be featured. The art gallery will be open from 6 p.m. through intermission and is free to the public.
Tickets for the show will be available at the door and may also be reserved calling 607-288-3882.
Visit www.jerichoarts.com for more information.
