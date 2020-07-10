Music on the Delaware will offer its next Virtual House Party from 7 to 7:40 p.m. Thursday, July 16, featuring two classical cellists. The two, Geirþrúður Anna Guðmundsdóttir and Nicky Swett, call themselves Par Duo.
They have performed widely across the United States and Europe, according to a media release. From concerts in Chicago’s Symphony Center with the Civic Orchestra of Chicago to recitals in intimate venues, "together they traverse the solo and duo cello repertoires, weaving together recent music with music of the more distant past," the release said. Swett is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Bienen School of Music and The University of Sheffield, and holds degrees in cello performance, comparative literature, and psychology of music. Guðmundsdóttir also graduated from Northwestern University and also holds a Master of Music degree from The Juilliard School.
Par Duo is calling Thursday’s program "Bach and Forth." The two cellists will alternate, presenting paired works from the solo cello repertoire of the 18th and 19th centuries. Then, they will unite to present cello duets from the 20th and 21st centuries "with resonances of the forms and styles of the past," the release said.
For donations to the musicians, use their Venmo account: Venmo@Nicholas-Swett
For access to the Zoom concert, join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85413227162
The July 23 performer will be Claire Byrne, vocalist/fiddler from Driftwood. Byrne will perform original songs and covers, interspersed with a few fiddle tunes.
On July 30, Brookside Trio (vocals, guitar and flute) will close the summer series of Virtual House Parties. The trio will present folk, country and rock favorites.
All concerts will be available through the same web address.
