Celtic and American Roots recording artists to perform

EARLVILLE — The multi-award winning group RUNA will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville.
According to a media release, the band has produced six albums and is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.
Described as a Celtic and American Roots music supergroup, RUNA, continues to push the boundaries of Irish folk music into Americana and roots music formats.
Interweaving melodies and tunes of Ireland and Scotland with the harmonies and rhythms of jazz, bluegrass, flamenco and blues, they offer a redefined take on traditional music.
Seeking to preserve and continue a traditional culture in a modern age, RUNA creates the backbone of its signature roots sound from the musical and geographical diversity of its individually established band members.
Their strive for excellence and creativity blazes a trail for the future of folk music, earning them the reputation as one of the most innovative Irish folk groups of this generation.
The group includes vocalist and step dancer, Shannon Lambert-Ryan of Philadelphia, Dublin-born guitarist Fionán de Barra, Cheryl Prashker of Canada on percussion, Jake James of New York on the fiddle, and Caleb Edwards of Nashville on mandolin and vocals.
Tickets will be available at the door.
Proof of vaccination is required for entry and masks must be worn inside.
Call 315-691-3550 for more information.
