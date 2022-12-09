WALTON — Music on the Delaware will welcome the Cherish the Ladies, “A Celtic Christmas” show back to the stage of the Walton Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.
For more than 37 years, Cherish the Ladies, described as one of America’s most heralded Irish music ensembles, has reportedly won the hearts of audiences worldwide with their blend of traditional music, captivating vocals, and step dancing.
The Grammy-nominated Irish American super group was formed in New York City in 1985 to celebrate the rise of women in what had been a male-dominated Irish music scene. Since its inception, the group has toured the world performing thousands of concerts from the White House to the Olympics, recorded 18 critically acclaimed albums and an Emmy award winning PBS television program, “An Irish Homecoming.”
Under the leadership of Joanie Madden, the 2021 National Heritage Fellowship Award winner and All-Ireland flute and whistle champion, the show will feature Joanie Madden (flute, whistles, harmony vocals), Mary Coogan (guitar, mandolin), Mirella Murray (accordion), Nollaig Casey (fiddle), Cathie Ryan (vocals, bodhrán), Gabriel Donohue (piano, guitar, vocals), Bruce Foley (uilleann pipes, vocals, guitar), John Madden (drums), Noel Spillane (dancer), Caitlin Ward (Dancer) and Michael Holland (dancer).
Madden and her band have amassed a long, impressive list of awards at home and in Ireland, including being forever immortalized with a street named in their honor on the Grand Concourse in the Bronx.
They won recognition as the BBC’s Best Musical Group of the Year and were named Top North American Celtic Group at the Irish Music Awards. They have collaborated with such musicians as Vince Gill, Nanci Griffith, the Boston Pops Orchestra, Pete Seeger, the Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem, the Chieftains, Don Henley and Arlo Guthrie as well as being the most successful Celtic Pops act in history with more than 300 performances with leading symphony orchestras.
The concert will be also be livestreamed.
There will be a brief intermission and door prizes will be awarded.
Visit www.musiconthedelaware.org for tickets and more information.
