Music on the Delaware will host its fifth spring virtual coffeehouse featuring Celtic artists Alasdair White and Anna Colliton from 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 21.
The free online concert can be seen at www.waltontheatre.org or us02web.zoom.us/j/83980655293.
White is regarded as one of the leading exponents of Scottish fiddle music, touring, teaching and performing today on both sides of the Atlantic, presenters said in a media release.
Colliton is one of America’s leading performers and teachers on the bodhrán, the traditional Irish frame drum, the release said
In this concert, the musicians will perform instrumental music from Scotland and Ireland. For more information on the performers, visit www.alasdairwhite.com and www.annacollitonmusic.com.
Tips for the musicians can be paid to PayPal at annacolliton@gmail.com, or Venmo @annacolliton.
Upcoming Virtual Coffeehouse concerts are singer/guitarist Tom Wadsworth on April 18, jazz pianist Dave Braham on May 2 and Blue Tonic Band on May 16. The same Zoom number will be used for all coffeehouse concerts. Concerts will be recorded and archived on Facebook, Music on the Delaware under videos.
