Chamber trio to take festival stage

DELHI – The Claremont Trio will take the stage at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, as the Honest Brook Music Festival continues its summer program of chamber music concerts in The Barn.
Pianist Albert Cano Smit will conclude the series on Sunday, Aug. 8.
According to a media release, recognized as one of America’s finest chamber groups, the Claremont Trio is noted for its aesthetic maturity, interpretive depth and exuberance. The trio includes violinist Emily Bruskin and cellist Julia Bruskin, who are identical twins, and pianist Xiaohui Yang.
The trio has performed throughout the United States and is the only piano trio ever to win the Young Concert Artists International Auditions. The Claremont is also the first winner of the Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson International Trio Award.
Spanish-born pianist Smit won first prize at the Young Concert Artists International Auditions in 2019, among many other awards for his virtuosic performances.
He has performed extensively with orchestras in the United States, Europe, and Asia, and is studying at New York’s Juilliard School.
The Honest Brook Festival is on Honest Brook Road off state Route 28 between Delhi and Meredith.
Seating is by advance reservation only.
Email hbmf@aol.com or call 607-746-3770 for more information and to reserve seats.
