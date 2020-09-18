Chenango Arts Council will reopen its Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries on Tuesday, Sept. 22, featuring “Water- Different Forms,” a photography series by Stephen J. Appel
It will be the council’s first exhibit viewable in person since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the galleries to close.
There will not be an open reception, because of COVID restrictions, according to a media release, but the show will be open until Oct. 2. Masks and social distancing will be required.
“We’re so excited to welcome everyone back to the Galleries,” Executive Director Alecia O’Neill said in the release. “Even if the experience has to be a little different for everyone’s safety, the show is breathtaking!”
Appel’s photos depict water as droplets, snow, streams, ice crystals and other wonders of nature. Much of the imagery is a study in macro-photography, or an extreme close-up of a tiny subject, allowing the viewer a new perspective on objects they might never even notice, the release said. “Our online gallery will continue to showcase our artists’ work,” O’Neill said in the release. “This will be the first exhibit we can present in-house and also post on our website and social media.”
The galleries are at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
The exhibits can also be viewed at ChenangoArts.org as well as on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
The Chenango Arts Council will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
For more information, contact 607-336-2787 or info@chenangoarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.