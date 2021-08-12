NORWICH — Live shows are back according to a media release from the Chenango Arts Council at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
Mark Sands’ Realtime Dixieland Band will be the first to play there at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
The band specializes in Dixieland music or “Hot Jazz,” which the release states was developed in New Orleans 100 years ago.
Since 2017, the band has been performing music popularized by such standouts as Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Jelly Roll Morton and Fats Waller.
Tickets are available at www.ChenangoArts.org or by calling 607-336-2787 and will also be available Saturday at the door.
The performance will be open seating with a general admission of $15 with discounts given to members and seniors.
