NORWICH — The final piece of the puzzle fell into place for the 30th year of the Chenango Blues Fest with the addition of two-time Grammy winner, Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience. According to a media release, they will kick off the two-day festival at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the Chenango County Fairgrounds in Norwich. Parking will open at 4:30 p.m. and the gates at 5 p.m.
John Primer will follow the opening set at 7:15 p.m. Primer is a recent Blues Hall of Fame inductee and one of the last Chicago blues men to have played with artists like Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon and Magic Slim.
At 9 p.m. Curtis Salgado, a blues and soul man based in Portland, Oregon, whose awards include Blues Music Artist of the Year, will close the show.
Parking will open at 10 a.m. for Saturday’s show and the gates will open at 11 a.m.
Saturday’s show will feature a set by Charlie Musselwhite from 7:40 to 9 p.m. He has played with and recorded with many notable musicians, received numerous awards and been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame. Preceding him from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., will be Tommy Castro and the Painkillers. Headliners themselves, Tommy’s West Coast based outfit has twice received Blues Music Awards as Entertainer of the Year, most recently last year when he also won for Album of the Year. The Painkillers are described as a dynamic mix of 1960’s influenced guitar blues, Memphis soul and Latin tinged East San Jose funk. Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds from Brooklyn will perform from 2:45 to 4 p.m. The group has built a loyal following on the strength of Arleigh Kincheloe’s dynamic vocals, a rock-solid rhythm section, horns and a keen sense of fun.
Leading Saturday’s entertainment off at 11:30 a.m. will be Gabe Stillman, fresh off rave reviews for his performances on the recent Blues Cruise. After him will be ace sax man Jimmy Carpenter from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. When he isn’t touring the world or sitting in with a who’s who of blues players he is the musical director of the Big Blues Bender – one of the premier events in the blues world.
The Nelson and Flanagan, Grouse Ridge and Southern Tier Pet Nutrition folks have teamed up again this year to sponsor the tent stage. Guy Davis will kick things off from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Davis is a multi-instrumentalist, actor in film and on stage, writer, arranger and general all-around entertainer. He will be followed from 4 to 5:15 p.m. by Melody Angel, herself a multi-talented guitar player, actress and activist who brings a modern spin to classic blues and rock styles. Next up from 6:30 to 7:40 p.m. will be Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, a power trio of steel body guitar, washboard and drums that draws inspiration from hill country blues and runs it through rock and roll.
The festival will close with a performance by the Honey Island Swamp Band from 9 to 10:15 p.m.
The Chenango Blues Fest is a family-friendly event run by an all-volunteer staff.
Friday’s show is free. Saturday’s is free for those 17 and younger. Adult tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/ys4xww9s.
Camping will be available and food and craft vendors will be on site Friday and Saturday. Free activities for children will be available Saturday.
This year’s event will also feature a tent with memorabilia of the first three decades of the festival.
Visit www.chenangoblue sfest.org for more information.
