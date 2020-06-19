Chenango River Theatre has reached a point where canceling the 2020 season is the only option, officials said in a media release.
The theatre is the area's only Equity, nonprofit professional theatre, with more than 700 season ticket holders, the release said. The company’s hope over the last three months had been that auditions could begin by June 15 and CRT could salvage the last the shows in the 2020 season.
Programming will resume in 2021, for what will be Artistic and Managing Director Bill Lelbach’s final season before he retires and turns the company over to the successor selected from a national search that is underway, the release said.
To help make up for the loss because of the COVID-19 shutdown, those who wish to donate to the theater may do so at www.chenangorivertheatre.org.
