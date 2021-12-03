Cherish the Ladies to return to stage in Walton

WALTON — Music on the Delaware will welcome Cherish the Ladies back to the Walton Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. The holiday show has reportedly become a favorite tradition in Walton.
According to a media release, celebrating 36 years together, Cherish the Ladies will be joined by friend of the Walton stage, Cathie Ryan (vocals and Bodhran) as well as Bruce Foley (vocals, guitar and uilleann pipes). Step dancers, Noel Spillane and Caitlin Ward will also perform.
Cherish the Ladies is a long-running, Grammy-nominated, Irish-American super group.
It formed in New York City in 1985 to celebrate the rise of women in what had been a male-dominated Irish music scene and has since toured the world, played at the White House and during the Olympics, recorded 17 outstanding albums including a live recording, “An Irish Homecoming,” which was simultaneously videotaped for a Public Television Special that aired across America and won an Emmy.
Under the leadership of National Heritage Award winner and All-Ireland flute and whistle champion Joanie Madden, named by The Irish Voice Newspaper as one of the Top 25 most influential Irish Americans of the past quarter century, the ladies create an evening that includes a blend of instrumental and vocal arrangements and step dancing.
Their continued success as one of the top Celtic groups in the world is credited to the ensemble’s ability to take the best of Irish traditional music and dance and put it forth in their show.
The New York Times calls their music “passionate, tender and rambunctious,” and the Washington Post praises their “astonishing array of virtuosity.” They’ve won recognition as the BBC’s Best Musical Group of the Year and were named Top North American Celtic Group at the Irish Music Awards and not to mention having a street named after them in the Bronx! They’ve collaborated with such musicians as The Boston Pops, The Clancy Brothers, the Chieftains, Vince Gill, Nanci Griffith, Pete Seeger, Don Henley, Arlo Guthrie and Maura O’Connell as well as being the featured soloist with more than 300 nights of symphony orchestras.
Tickets may be purchased for the in-person and livestreamed concert at www.musiconthedelaware.org. The theater is at 31 Gardiner Place in Walton.
Masks will be required to be worn at all times in the theatre and social distancing will be practiced.
There will be a brief intermission and an opportunity to win door prizes.
