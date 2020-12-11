Cherish the Ladies to stream holiday performance

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional Christmas time concert featuring Cherish the Ladies presented by Music on the Delaware will not take place this year.
Instead, the group will offer a worldwide virtual concert, “Christmas in Ireland,” featuring traditional Irish music with Christmas tunes.
The concert will be streamed starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Tickets are $20 each and available at https://tinyurl.com/y4b7tuhm.
Because of the coronavirus the group was unable to tour its Celtic Christmas show in America this year, so bandleader Joanie Madden assembled the group together in County Clare in Ireland to record a socially distanced Christmas program featuring a 12-piece ensemble of musicians, singers and dancers.
For more than two decades, the group has put its stamp on music of the season releasing three critically acclaimed holiday albums, “On Christmas Night,” “A Star in the East” and “Christmas in Ireland.”
In the “Christmas ins Ireland” virtual program, the group will sing classic carols such as “Angels we Have Heard on High,” “Joy to the World,” “Hark the Herald Angel Sing,” “Mrs. Fogarty’s Christmas Cake,” “Ding Dong Merrily on High” and “Silent Night,” in arrangements that highlight the group’s Celtic instrumentation, harmonies and step dancing.
The group is made up of Madden on flute, whistle and harmony vocals, Mary Coogan on guitar, Mirella Murray on accordion, Kathleen Boyle on piano and harmony vocals and Nollaig Casey on fiddle. For this performance, the Waterboys’ and Lunasa’s Trevor Hutchinson will be on upright bass, Riverdance’s Jimmy Higgins on percussion, Seamus O’Flatharta on harp and vocals, and Kate Purcell, Don Stiffe and Bruce Foley on vocal. O’Flathara will also step dance, joined by five-time World Champion step dancer David Geaney.
Those who purchase tickets will have 48 hours to watch the program. For more information, visit www.cherishtheladies.com.
