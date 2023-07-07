COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Children’s Choir will open for alt-funk band Hanzolo Tuesday, July 11, at the Lakefront Park Concert Series on Pioneer Street in Cooperstown. The group is scheduled to perform from 6:15 to 6:30 p.m. when Hanzolo will take over.
According to a media release, the choir, a local musical group made up of children ages 7 to 12, will entertain their audience with classic rock and pop songs.
The Cooperstown Children’s Choir is available for summer performances. Call 607-304-1359 or email cooperstownchildrenschoir@gmail.com for more information.
The next choir session will begin Friday, Sept. 15. Visit www.CooperstownChildrensChoir.com for more information and to register.
