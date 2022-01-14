ONEONTA — Auditions for singers will be held by appointment only from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, by the Catskill Choral Society.
According to a media release, the group is looking for new members as it prepares for its spring concert scheduled for April 29 and 30, at the First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The concert will celebrate the group’s return to another 50 years of making music and honor the memories of those lost to COVID-19.
“We would like to bolster our roster as we prepare the Mozart Requiem,” noted Society President Chris Shields in the release.
Wanted are singers with some previous choral singing experience, along with high school and college age students.
Rehearsals will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays for the remainder of winter and into spring.
Members are to be fully vaccinated and boosted and will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing at rehearsals.
Mozart’s Requiem will feature a full orchestra with soloists and will be presented along with other selections under the direction of G. Roberts Kolb.
EmailCCS@catskillchoralsociety.com to schedule a 10-minute time slot to audition.
Visit ww.catskillchoralsociety.com for more information about the group.
