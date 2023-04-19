ONEONTA — The Catskill Choral Society will present its spring concert “The Intimate Brahms” at 7:30 p.m. Friday April 21, and again at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the program will feature Brahms famous Liebeslieder Waltzes, (Love songs), as well as his Neue Liebeslieder, a second set of songs composed five years after the first, plus several of his most famous Evening Songs, to include Der Abend, Nachtens, O Schone Nacht, and Abendlied. The Liebeslieder will be sung in English and the Evening songs in German.
The program will be directed by G. Roberts Kolb, accompanied by piano 4 hands, with pianists Timothy Horne and Jill Czarnecki. The CCS youth choirs will also perform, under the direction of Cynthia Donaldson.
Visit www.catskillchoralsociety.com for tickets and more information. Tickets are also available at Green Earth at 4 Market St. in Oneonta, Cooperstown Natural Foods at 61 Linden Ave. in Cooperstown, or from any Choral Society member.
