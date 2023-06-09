The Community Chorale of the Catskills, under the direction of Richard Tucker, will present two performances of its spring concert “As Time Goes By” on Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17.
According to a media release, the program features an eclectic mix of music featuring jazz, the music of Burt Bacharach, a group of inspirational songs, and a tribute to composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, whose hit musical “Phantom of the Opera” closed on Broadway in April following a 35-year run, making it the longest running show in Broadway history. The Lloyd Webber tribute is a 14-minute medley which will include songs from many of his hit shows over his very long and illustrious career.
Among the jazz numbers will be “A Foggy Day” from the Gershwin brothers and, of course, Herman Hupfield’s “As Time Goes By,” made famous in the movie “Casablanca.” The section of the program devoted to Burt Bacharach, who passed away this past February, will be comprised of four familiar songs including “I Say a Little Prayer,” arranged for the ladies in the Chorale, as well as “What the World Needs Now is Love,” in a new arrangement. The inspirational segment will include “O America,” originally written for and performed by Celtic Woman.
The Chorale will be assisted by Dan Chien on drums, Carl Tucker on bass and alto sax, Gray Mason on synthesizer and Rebecca Maeder Chien on percussion.
Performances will be held Friday, June 16, in the Roxbury Central School cafetorium and Saturday, June 17, at Margaretville United Methodist Church. Both programs will be at 7:30 p.m.
Free-will donations will be accepted at each program.
