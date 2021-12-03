ROXBURY — The Community Chorale of the Catskills will host a free holiday concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Jay Gould Memorial Reformed Church in Roxbury.
COVID protocols will be in place. While proof of vaccination will not be required for admittance, organizers strongly suggest that those planning to attend be vaccinated. Unless a person cannot legitimately wear a mask because of a medical condition, masks should be worn at the concert. Social distancing will be observed when seating groups and individuals. The Chorale will also observe mask and social distancing protocols in its concert formation.
According to a media release, the concert will be a mixture of musical styles with a combination of well-known pieces and some that will be new to the audience. Selections will encompass works for the Christmas and Hanukkah holidays, as well as pieces celebrating the winter season, and the themes we find common to all of our winter celebrations. There will be traditional Celtic melodies as well as arrangements featuring Gospel, Latin, and other modern styles.
Two pieces will feature unique combinations: Pachelbel’s famous Canon in D paired with The First Noel and Praetorius’ Lo, How A Rose E’er Blooming paired with The Rose, a song made famous by Bette Midler. An arrangement of the traditional Rock of Ages by well-known area musician Dan Chien will be performed.
The arrangement presents the familiar Hannukah-related hymn in an exciting new rhythmic context. Also on the program will be a seven-minute Christmas work To Us Is Born This Day. This piece was written for the Chorale in 1978 by the group’s director Richard Tucker.
During this performance Becky and Dan Chien will be featured singing solo parts for soprano and tenor. Baritone Dave Truran will also appear as a soloist in the song One Small Child, originally recorded by the group First Call.
This will be the Chorale’s first public appearance since the winter of 2019.
