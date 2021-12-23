ONEONTA — The Metropolitan opera “Cinderella,” will be presented live in high definition at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta at 12:55 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.
According to a media release, Massenet’s fairy tale in four acts will be presented in an English-language transition with a cast that includes Isabel Leonard, Jessica Pratt, Emily D’Angelo, Stephanie Blythe and Laurent Naori and conducted by Emmanuel Villaime.
Massenet adapted Cinderella with what has been described as an irresistible blend of wit, sensitivity and elegance. At the heart of it all is the delectable heroine.
“Rigoletto” is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29, with additional operas to be presented through June 4.
General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors.
Doors will open one hour before the show. Soda Jerks will offer soup, sandwiches, sweets and drinks before the show and during intermission.
Masks will be required to be worn by all attendees and may only be removed when eating or drinking.
Visit Foothills on Facebook for more information.
