GREENE — Chenango River Theatre will present Jeffrey Hatcher’s new adaptation of Frederick Knott’s original thriller “Wait Until Dark” from Aug. 25 to Sept. 17.
According to a media release, in 1944 Greenwich Village, a blind housewife is imperiled by two con men, hell-bent on finding a doll full of diamonds she accidentally has in her apartment. As the story builds, she discovers that her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller’s chilling conclusion.
Hatcher’s re-vamped script will be helmed by Craig Johnson, who returns to CRT after staging last year’s production of Yasmina Reza’s “Art.” Johnson is a Minneapolis-based director and actor who also teaches directing at the University of Minnesota.
“Wait Until Dark” features three CRT newcomers, Shonita Joshi (Susan), Thomas Daniels (Mike) and Emma Jo Whalen (Gloria). Joshi recently completed runs of “Origin Story” (Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park) and “Grand Horizons” (Peterborough Players). Daniels comes fresh off playing the title role in “Hamlet” (Heartwood Regional Theatre, Maine) and Whalen (Gloria) is a Binghamton area student making her professional theater debut.
The cast also includes Vito Longo (Sam), a Binghamton native who appeared in last season’s top-selling production of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” (Man 1). Mike Boland (Carlino) returns after memorable turns in “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help” (Mike O’Shea) and “Ben Butler” (Major Cary).
CRT’s Producing Artistic Director Zach Curtis (Roat) returns to the stage after appearances in “Art” (Serge) and “The Craftsman” (Joseph Pillel).
The show’s costume, lighting, and scenic design are by Barbara Kahl, Julie Duro and Curtis respectively. Dori May Ganisin assistant directs and the stage manager is Paige K. Tripp.
“Wait Until Dark” is co-produced by Davidson Fox & Company and IBM.
Tickets are $27 for all performances. They may be purchased online at www.chenangorivertheatre.org. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the 24-hour box office line at 607-656-8499.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Free tickets for high school and college students are available at all evening performances. Email tickets@chenangorivertheatre for reservations, which are required for the free ticket program.
Chenango River Theatre is at 991 State Highway 12 in Greene.
