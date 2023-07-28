SPRINGFIELD — Hyde Hall, at 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, will present Ma’alwyck in “Celestial Melodies,” a classical music concert composed by late 18th and early 19th century astronomers William and Catherine Herschel at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 30.
According to a media release the concert will explore astronomical developments of both the past and present and will include the Delta Aquariids meteor shower at the end. Not only will the concert feature music by the Herschels and their contemporaries, but it will incorporate visual components that show their astronomical legacy.
While William Herschel was an accomplished violinist, harpsichordist, and organist, his younger sister, Catherine, often sang at his concerts in Bath, England, and later became a celebrated astronomer in her own right. She is reported to be the first female astronomer to receive a salary, and in 1828 was awarded the Gold Medal of the Royal Astronomical Society.
The program will also feature Invocation, a new work by composer Max Caplan which draws upon the musical tones from the NASA data sonification project.
The Musicians of Ma’alwyck was founded in 1999 by violinist and director Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz. The group, which fluctuates in size, specializes in music performed in America during the 18th and 19th centuries. They perform at historical sites and other venues in the state. They are presently in residence at the Schuyler Mansion New York State Historic Site in Albany and Schenectady County Community College.
General admission tickets are $25 each. They may be purchased online at www.hydehall.org/events-2/.
