Contemporary American author Marly Youmans of Cooperstown will be the featured guest at the next Writers Salon sponsored by Community Arts Network of Oneonta at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, on Zoom.
According to a media release, Youmans will share excerpts from two of her 15 books, “Charis in the World” of “Wonders and The Book of Red King.”
An open mic will be held from 7:30 to 8 p.m. where pre-registered participants may read from their works for five minutes per reader.
Email writers-salon@canoneonta.org for the link to the program which will be available at 7:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.