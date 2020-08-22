Evening concert on tap in the valley
CHERRY VALLEY — “Music for a Summer Evening” will be presented at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, by Cherry Valley Artworks at Tuscarora at 2238 County Highway 50 in Cherry Valley.
According to a media release, musicians from the Glimmerglass Festival and Musicians of Ma’alwyck, an orchestra ensemble from Scotia, will be featured.
The program will be varied and will include music celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. Max Caplan’s 2018 opera “Aleda or the Flight of the Sufi Bird Women” as well as Ethel Smyth’s Piano Trio, both suffrage inspired pieces, will be performed.
There will also be a song from Kurt Weill’s “Love Life” as well as a other songs from Broadway musicals of the 40’s. “Sonata for two flutes in D minor” by Jean-Baptiste Loeillet de Gant, Telemann’s “Canonic Sonata in G Major” and “Sonata for Flute Solo op..24” as well as “Sonata l for 2 Violincellos” by Joseph Bodin de Boismortier will also be performed.
Masks will be required upon entering, exiting and moving around and social distancing will need to be maintained.
Admission will be by donation.
Visit Cherry Valley Artworks Facebook page for more information.
Art by the Lake viewers cast votes
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum hosted its 13th annual Art by the Lake on Aug. 15 and 16.
According to a media release, the virtual event allowed online visitors to vote on their favorite artwork, which determined the winners of the 2020 Viewers Choice Awards.
With almost 400 votes cast, Daniel K. Tennant of New Woodstock and his painting, A Hard Working Man, took first prize. Tatiana Rhinevault of Hyde Park took second prize with her painting, Winter Light. Both artists received a cash prize.
Visit FenimoreArt.org/abtl2020 for more information.
Local artists wanted for downtown event
ONEONTA — A Saturday Art Walk where local artists may sell their works downtown on Main Street is building and growing by the Survive Then Thrive Task Force but will end on Sept. 5.
According to a media release, Community Arts Network of Oneonta artist members may participate with no fees or commissions.
Visit www.supportoneonta/street-closings and www.facebook.com/supportoneonta for more information about the Art Walk.
As space and time is limited, interested artists are encouraged to contact Common Councilman Mark Drnek at mark@8thwardoneonta.com for more information as soon as possible about participating.
