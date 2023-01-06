WALTON — Music on the Delaware will present Sara Milonovich and Greg Anderson (of Daisycutter) to the Walton Theatre Coffeehouse from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in its first show of the 2023 season.
According to a media release, Milonovich started playing fiddle professionally at a young age, first performing the music she heard in her home area, Upstate New York, then diverging to bluegrass, folk, rock, Celtic, and Americana. She has performed across the world, first with The McKrells, then with other musicians including Pete Seeger and Eliza Gilkyson, and eventually with the band, Daisycutter. She recently appeared in the Broadway show, “Come From Away,” and was just named 2022 Americana Artist of the Year by the Capital District Thomas Edison Music Awards (“The Eddies”).
Milonovich will be accompanied by guitarist Greg Anderson. The Northcoast Journal says of the two musicians: “Milonovich is a world class fiddler and very talented singer, and her accompanist has a simple versatility with the acoustic guitar that sounds a lot easier than it is to accomplish. These musicians are obvious lifers.”
The duo will perform a concert of mostly original songs, many from Milonovich’s most recent solo release “Northeast,” which has reportedly received high praise from the music world.
The live concert is free, with donations accepted. It will also be available for home viewers.
Concerts are presented upstairs in the Andrea Retz Paternoster room at the Walton Theatre at 30 Gardiner Place in Walton.
Coffee, tea, and desserts will be available.
Upcoming Coffeehouse concerts include Bill Seneschal on Feb. 19, featuring folk and country; Linda Hickman and Iris Nevins on March 19, who will provide a traditional Irish concert; Barn Paint Blue on April 16, featuring traditional and progressive bluegrass; and Bea Summers and Barb Acker, also known as The B’s, on May 21, who will perform classic country, country rock, folk, and originals.
Visit www.musiconthedelaware.org for more information including how to access the performance from home.
