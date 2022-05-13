Coffeehouse in Walton to feature classical cellist

WALTON — Music on the Delaware will present a Coffeehouse at the Walton Theatre from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 15, featuring classical cellist Paul Huh.
According to a media release, the season-ending program will include cello pieces by Vivaldi, Haydn, Faure and Paganini. The concert, though live in the parlor of the Walton Theatre, will also be live streamed on Zoom. Zoom access is available at www.musiconthedelaware.org.
Huh is the installed pastor of United Presbyterian Church of Walton. He began playing cello at age 10, majored in music at Wheaton College, and studied for a master’s degree in cello performance at CUNY’s Brooklyn Conservatory.
As a pastor of churches and professor of university and seminary in both Korea and United States, he performed many cello concerts in academic settings and churches. He holds other graduate degrees in church music from Biola University in La Mirada, California; a Master of Divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary; and his doctoral degree in liturgical studies is from Drew University in New Jersey.
Huh recently recorded parts of the first three Bach Cello Suites in various Walton churches and public places. The recording is available on YouTube: ‘Paul Junggap Huh’ with the search title ‘Bach to Walton.’
Other recordings may be found at https://you tube/BpLYpqZpEl0 and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/UPChurchW alton.
Accompanists for the concert will be United Presbyterian Church organist Jody Jamieson and Karen Ball, keyboardist for First Baptist Church in Walton. Jamieson has also accompanied the Delaware River Stage company for 20 years and Ball is accompanist for the Walton High School and Middle School choruses, musicals and New York State Music Association.
The concert is free, with donations accepted. Desserts and coffee/tea will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.