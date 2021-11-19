Coffeehouse in Walton to feature Jazz pianist

WALTON — Jazz pianistJohn Colonna will be the featured guest musician Sunday, Nov. 21, at Music on the Delaware’s Coffeehouse-at-the Theatre concert. The performance will be held in the parlor of the Walton Theatre from 6 to 8 p.m. The concert will also be live streamed through Zoom with access information available at www.musiconthedelaware.org.
According to a media release, Colonna is a pianist, composer and educator. He studied classical piano as a young man with Vivian Harvey Slater, pianist at Colgate University. Upon hearing the rhythms and harmonies of jazz and world music, his focus changed and he graduated from Berklee College of Music with a degree in jazz composition.
After performing across the country in a variety of venues and genres, he attended New York University to study with Don Friedman, the late great jazz pianist. Since receiving his master’s degree from NYU he has performed with his group, the John Colonna Quartet, Blake Fleming Trio, Renaissance Church in Harlem and teaches at SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College. He has also been active playing with many Chinese rock and pop musicians. His playing is described as reflecting a virtuosic and heartfelt approach to improvisation, strongly influenced by Michel Petrucciani, Bill Evans and Oscar Peterson.
Colonna will play solo piano arrangements of classic jazz standards and his own compositions.
Although Coffeehouse concerts are free, donations are accepted. Coffee/tea and desserts are always served. Home viewers may send donations to Music on the Delaware, P.O. Box 408, Walton, NY 13856, or through Pay Pal, musiconthedelaware@gmail.com.
The winter/spring 2022 coffeehouse events will include Bea Summers and Barb Acker on Jan. 16, Randy Miritello on Feb. 20, Patrick Reynolds and Friends on March 20, Don Gilkinson on April 16, and Paul Huh on May 15.
