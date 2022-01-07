Coffeehouse to feature local duo in harmonious mix

WALTON — Music on the Delaware will present an all-virtual version of its Coffeehouse at the Theatre with Bea Summers and Barb Acker from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16.
According to a media release, the concert will feature the two local singers in a concert of classic country, rock, folk and original music.
The performance will be streamed from the Walton Theatre through Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89798198300. Access information will also be posted at www.musiconthedelaware.org.
Summers and Acker have been performing together at local venues for the past 25 years.
As part of the family/house band, Kenyon Hill, at the Red Barn at Danville Springs, they have honed their harmonies and song storytelling skills.
With Acker on tenor banjo and Summers on acoustic guitar, their harmonies are described as a refreshing listening experience.
Recently, they have been performing as a duo called The B’s.
Recordings of their original songs are available by going to Kenyon Hill on Spotify or Soundcloud.
Even though Coffeehouse concerts are free, donations are accepted. Viewers may send donations to Music on the Delaware, P.O. Box 408, Walton, NY 13856, or by PayPal at musiconthedelaware @gmail.com.
The winter/spring 2022 coffeehouse events will continue on Feb. 20, with Randy Miritello (also by Zoom only); March 20, with Patrick Reynolds and Friends; April 10, with Don Gilkinson; and May 15, with Paul Huh.
