SUNY Cobleskill will present a series of virtual events as part of an upcoming exhibit with the Antarctic Artist and Writers Collective. The collective has created an online exhibit, “Adequate Earth: Artists and Writers in Antarctica,” consisting of works by its 13 founding members, which premiered on the AAWC website in late January. A series of virtual events will be presented in conjunction with the exhibit, three of which will be hosted by SUNY Cobleskill and moderated by college faculty members. All events are free and open to the public.
The AAWC is composed of past participants in the National Science Foundation’s Antarctic Artists and Writers Program who have traveled to the seventh continent over the past 40 years. Its mission is to inspire and educate the public about Antarctica and its scientific exploration through collaborations in art, music, writing and performance. It has 69 members.
The collaboration between SUNY Cobleskill and AAWC came about through a common partnership with Aunt Karen’s Farm, a retreat for arts and sciences near Cooperstown. The farm began hosting SUNY Cobleskill students as interns in 2018, allowing them to use the land as a practicum classroom. Owner Karen Shafer, who took a post-retirement job with the United States Antarctic Program at McMurdo Station, Antarctica, hosted the original 13 members of the AAWC at an inaugural reunion in 2019. At that time, the collective toured the SUNY Cobleskill campus.
“Our college and this collective both reside at the intersection of arts and sciences,” SUNY Cobleskill President Marion Terenzio said in a media release. “For centuries, scientists relied on artists and writers to capture their findings and discoveries and communicate them with the public at large. This group is continuing this age-old practice and introducing us to a continent to which many of us are completely unfamiliar. I am sure that our students and faculty will take many lessons from these virtual exhibits and open doors for future collaboration.”
The events hosted by SUNY Cobleskill will be:
Herbert Ponting’s “The Great White Silence” (1924) at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22. There will be a pre-event film screening and panel discussion with Patricia A. Suchy, Vince LiCata, Shaun O’Boyle and Douglas C. MacLeod Jr.. Pre-event screening will be available via Eventbrite and the panel discussion will be held via Zoom.
“Tales and Pictures from Antarctica: Diving Under the Ice and Climbing Glaciers for Science Communication” at noon Thursday, March, 18. There will be presentations and panel discussion with Kirsten Carlson, Karen Romano Young and Andrew Gascho Landis via Zoom.
“Writing Antarctica” will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29. There will be readings and panel discussion with Greg Neri, Susan Fox Rogers, William L. Fox and Leigh Anne Christain, via Zoom.
All events require registration. To register and to see the full schedule of events, visit www.aawcollective.com.
