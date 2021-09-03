Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival has unveiled the lineup of performers that will appear on the NBT Mainstage at the fine arts festival to be held Sept. 11 and 12. The NBT Mainstage is home to nationally and regionally recognized bands and solo performers, emphasizing folks, blues, and rock.
The NBT Mainstage in East Park and is a large, permanent, high-quality covered stage. Ken Millet and Night Eagle Productions manage the stage.
LJ Gates will kick off the festival on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.. “LJ Gates gives you the rock, blues, roots, and country mix that you didn’t know you were missing,” Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival Board President Melissa deCordova said in a media release. Initially formed in 1984, the LJ Gates Band was the first band to play at the Chenango Blues Festival in 1993. deCordova goes on to say, “our 2010 festival opened with LJ Gates, and they have held that honor, off and on through the years, and we’re happy to have them back with us, in 2021!”
Other live acts at this year’s Colorscape will include Mustard’s Retreat, The Kennedy’s, Vance Gilbert, Slam Poet Drew Drake, Professor Louie & The Crowmatix with The Woodstock Horns, Answer the Muse, Alisa Amador, Bob Malone, and The Slambovian Circus of Dreams.
“The Slambovian Circus of Dreams is one of our festival’s all-time favorite bands: they always engage the audience with their beautiful lyrics and energizing melodies. To hear the Slambovians once is to love them forever,” Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival Executive Director Celeste Friend said in the release.
In addition to the NBT Mainstage, the festival has two other stages. Peggy’s Stage is home to local and regional performers, such as Bruce Beadle and Mark Sands/Realtime Dixieland Band. The Art Zone Stage offers family-friendly musical performers, storytellers, jugglers and more.
The Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival will follow Chenango County Department of Health and CDC COVID-19 guidelines.
For more information, visit, www.colorscape.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.