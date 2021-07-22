FRANKLIN — The Franklin Stage Company will present Lucas Hnath’s comedy “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” from July 23 to Aug. 15, on the Chapel Hall lawn in Franklin.
According to a media release, the play is set in Norway in 1894, and concerns Nora Helmer, a wife and mother who left her family at the end of Henrik Ibsen’s play “A Doll’s House” and returns after 15 years.
The play examines the rules of society and gender, and the price people pay to fulfill their idea of their true selves. “A Doll’s House, Part 2 became an instant classic after its run on Broadway,” Co-Artistic Director Leslie Noble said, adding “It’s a funny, thought-provoking piece that we think our audience will really appreciate.”
Directed by Kirk Jackson, the play features actors and FSC Artistic Directors Leslie Noble in the role of Nora and Patricia Buckley as Anne Marie, the longtime nanny of the family. Oliver Wadsworth plays Torvald, Nora’s estranged husband, and Laura Menzie, last seen at FSC in John Patrick Shanley’s Doubt, rounds out the cast in the role of Emmy, Nora’s daughter who was a toddler when her mother left.
The play was presented on Broadway in 2017 and nominated for eight Tony Awards and three Outer Critics Circle Awards.
It has been produced by many regional theaters across the country. Broadway World called the piece a “wildly inventive new American play.”
All evening shows have a curtain time of 7:30 p.m. A Doll’s House, Part 2 will also have a Saturday matinee at 3 p.m. and Sunday show at 5 p.m. Admission is free. There is a suggested donation of $20 per person.
For more information, visit www.franklinstagecompany.org
