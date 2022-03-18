Players to present wedding comedy
BAINBRIDGE — The Out of the Woodwork Players will present the Jones, Hope, Wooten comedy “Always A Bridesmaid” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge
According to a media release, told by young bride, Kari, (Alyssa Marcellus) this tale of wedding day trials and triumphs is set in the Laurelton Oaks venue run by wedding planner Sedalia, (Leslie Tallmadge). Forsaking all others, earth-child Charlie, (Eileen Tallmadge), hopeless romantic Libby Ruth, (Libby Marshall), flashy, flirt Monette, (Brooke Prislupsky) and no-nonsense Deedra, (Barbara Hollings) are committed to coming down the aisle in each other’s weddings.
Despite near disastrous delays, designer nightmares and overly sensitive suitors, the four friends-for-life find their way “home” to happiness in love.
Visit www.facebook.com/OWPTheatre or email owptheatre@yahoo.com for more information. Call 607-563-2582 for reservations.
Pipe organ recital
DELHI — A pipe organ recital featuring organist Curt Sather will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at The United Ministry of Delhi at 1 Church St. and will be followed by a reception. Sather, who led the Pipe Organs of Delhi Bicentennial Tour last October, will play United Ministry’s historic organ.
According to a media release, Sather received music degrees in organ performance from Arizona State University and the Eastman School of Music in Rochester. In addition to performing as organist and choir director throughout the United States, Europe, New Zealand and Australia, he has recorded several CDs and has for decades performed in March to celebrate the birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach.
Sather’s concert will also feature the music of J.S. Bach in recognition of the composer’s 337th birthday on March 31. He will be joined by violinist Marie Tucker.
Free-will offerings will be taken. There is elevator access from the parking lot behind the church.
Activist to perform
MIDDLEBURGH — American singer-songwriter and activist known for his music and efforts on behalf of the lost, lonely, shackled and scarred, John Flynn will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Middleburgh Library at 323 Main St..
According to a media release, Flynn’s work follows in the footsteps of Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger, Kris Kristofferson and other social justice troubadours as he gives a voice to society’s disenfranchised. His work fills hearts and opens eyes as he advocates for equality, justice and peace.
As further stated in the release, the performance has a suggested donation of $15. All donations will go to the library. Seating will be limited. Proof of vaccination will need to be presented and masks will be required to be worn inside.
Reservations are required and may be made by calling 518-827-4953.
Bluegrass concert
BAINBRIDGE — Jericho Arts Council will present the Feinberg Brothers of Long Island in a bluegrass concert at Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the door and may be reserved by calling 607-288-3882.
The featured exhibit in the gallery will be the 15th annual Student Art Show. The gallery will be open before the show and until the end of intermission.
Visit feinbergbrothers.com and www.jerichoarts.com for more information.
kasa string quarteT
COBLESKILL — The KASA String Quartet will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the United Methodist Church at 109 Chapel St. Cobleskill.
According to a media release the lead musicians of the Caroga Lake Music Festival and first prize winner of the 2017 International Coltman Chamber Music Competition, selected Cobleskill to host one its 2022 spring tour concerts.
The performance will be supported by free-will donations.
‘Don Carlos’
ONEONTA — The Metropolitan Opera’s presentation of “Don Carlos” will be performed at noon, Saturday, March 26, live on screen in high definition at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, audiences will see Verdi’s famed opera in its original French version for the first time in history.
Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct a cast that includes Sonya Yoncheva, Elina Garanca Matthew Polenzani, Étienne Dupuis, Günther Groissböck and John Relyea.
General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors. The side doors on Market Street will open one hour before the show. Visit Foothills on Facebook and metopera.org for more information.
Hazmat Modine to be in Earlville
EARLVILLE — Hazmat Modine will perform at the Earlville Opera Center at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26.
According to a media release, the group has performed in more than 40 countries over a 15-year period.
Their music is described as something raw and mysterious that feels at once both familiar and new. The band is reported to distill American music into an essence from a myriad of world music, blues, country, R&B, rock and roll, jazz, gospel, soul and roots.
The New York City based band is driven by harmonicas, tuba, drums, guitars, banjo and a full horn section.
Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/457yuyd8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.