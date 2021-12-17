FRANKLIN — The local community is invited to celebrate 25 years of Hometown Christmas at St Paul’s Church in downtown Franklin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
According to a media release, the Catskill Brass Quintet, American organist and composer Al Fedak, soprano Johanna Arnold and pianist Kim Patterson will perform. The audience will join in a carol sing.
The concert is free and open to all. Contributions may be made to help preserve St Paul’s Church.
Sponsored by Tom Morgan and Erna Morgan McReynolds and the Catskill Conservatory, the event will comply with the most recent CDC guidelines for public gatherings.
