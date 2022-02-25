Concert band to offer a taste of summer

ONEONTA — Melodies and tempos will hint at warmer temperatures in the “Good Ol’ Summertime in Winter Concert” in Oneonta at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 6, when the Oneonta Community Concert Band plays at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta. The performance is free and open to the public.
According to a media release, the program will have the sub-theme of “Summer in the City” and offer pieces associated with New York City. Kerri L. Hogle will conduct the band.
“This concert will help keep us all warm as we explore music that makes us think of summer in the Big Apple,” Hogle, a music teacher at Cooperstown Central School, noted in the release. Selections will include “Manhattan Beach” and music from “West Side Story” and “The Dark Knight Rises.”
About 25 to 30 players will appear in the band, which includes professional and amateur musicians from the area.
The Oneonta Community Concert Band Association presents varied programs at about seven concerts annually with goals to share band repertoire from the past and present.
Pandemic protocols will be observed at the March 6 performance.
Visit www.facebook.com/oneontacommunityconcertband or call 607-376-7485 for more information.
