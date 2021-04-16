Area musicians will play marches, sea songs and more in a virtual concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 18.
The Oneonta Community Concert Band will give a virtual performance under the direction of Andrew Pease from the stage of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center in Oneonta. The live-stream concert will be broadcast via Facebook at https://fb.me/e/1hJnp8jib.
The concert will be the group’s first concert this year and the first since a live-stream event in the Oneonta city summer music program last year, organizers said.
The band will consist of 15 wind, brass and percussion players, Pease said in the release, and to meet pandemic safety guidelines, musicians will be spaced six feet apart, with some family members playing together in pods.
“This concert looks back at our collective experience of the last year through music,” Pease said in the release. The music program will explore social justice in Adolphus Hailstork’s arrangement of the spiritual “New Wade ‘N Water,” Pease said, and it will refer to the sea shanty craze that took over TikTok with Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Sea Songs.”
Erika Svanoe’s “Mary Shelley Meets Frankenstein” points to “our need to throw together ad hoc solutions,” Pease said, and the ensemble will give a nod to “hope for a better tomorrow” with Frank Ticheli’s “Amazing Grace.”
“We’re also eager to get back to the music we love, so the whole thing will be framed with two of our favorite Sousa marches,” said Pease, a professor at Hartwick College in Oneonta.
The April 18 event is free of charge. The concert was made possible through a grant from the Dewar Foundation.
“We are very excited to present this live-streamed performance from Foothills, our first step toward the full-band outdoor concerts scheduled for this summer,” said Tom Beattie, acting president of the OCCB Association and a clarinet player. “Stay tuned!”
Performances in the works are for 3 p.m. June 13, at 7 p.m. July 22, at 3 p.m. Aug. 15 and at 3 p.m. Nov. 7.
For more information, call Beattie at 607-432-7085.
