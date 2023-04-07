STAMFORD — Friends of Music of Stamford’s 37th season will open at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, with a performance by the Telegraph Quartet at a new host venue for the concert series, the First Presbyterian Church at 96 Main S. in Stamford.
According to a media release, the Telegraph Quartet featuring Eric Chin and Joseph Maile, violins; Pei-Ling Lin, viola; Jeremiah Shaw, cello, will perform a selection of standard Chamber music repertoire and contemporary work spanning three centuries, featuring compositions by Joseph Haydn, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Gabriela Lena Frank.
Founded in 2013, the group was awarded the prestigious 2016 Walter W. Naumburg Chamber Music Award and the Grand Prize at the 2014 Fischoff Chamber Music Competition. The quartet has performed in concert halls, music festivals, and academic institutions across the United States and abroad, including New York City’s Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, and San Francisco’s Herbst Theatre. The group is also on the chamber music faculty at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music as the Quartet-in-Residence.
Admission is by donation at the door. There is a suggested donation of $12 per person, $6 for seniors and students. There is no charge for those younger than 13. Donations are by cash or check only. There will be no advance sales. Reservations are encouraged and walk-ins will be welcomed. Masks are encouraged.
Contact FOMAdmin@friendsmusic.org or 518-918-8003 to reserve seats.
Friends of Music of Stamford will present the following.
- May 21: Pegasus: The Orchestra featuring Eiko Kano, violin; Karen Hakobyan, piano; and guest artist Sergey Antonov, cello.
- June 18: Andreas Klein, piano
- July 16: Juilliard Jazz Ensemble
- Aug 27: Fenimore Chamber Orchestra
- Sept. 17: Wynona Wang, piano and Reed Tetzloff, piano
- Oct. 15: Delphi Trio
- Nov. 19: Benedict Kloeckner, cello and Danae Doerken, piano
- Dec. 3: Holiday Concert: Idith Korman, piano
