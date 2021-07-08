EDMESTON — Pathfinder Village will again host annual Summer Concert Series. The concerts, which feature free live music performances, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturdays in July and August. New this year, all performances will be streamed over social media.
Pathfinder will use attendance limits and free ticketing for each performance on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve tickets, visit the Pathfinder Village Facebook Page for listed events at facebook.com/PathfinderVillage one week before the performance date.
Livestreaming links will be posted through the Facebook page as well.
Concertgoers are asked to bring lawn chairs and follow all Pathfinder safety protocols (heath screening, masking, social distancing) while visiting the Village. Parking is available on-site. To find out more about the concert series, call 607-965-8377, ext. 115, from noon until 4 p.m. weekdays, or visit pathfindervillage.org.
The concerts will be as follows:
July 10: Sidney Community Band will offer with its repertoire of popular music and show tunes.
July 17: Real-Time Dixieland Band will play classics and popular tunes in the Dixieland style.
July 24: Dan Duggan and Peggy Lynn, will play songs inspired by New York’s North Country and other traditional favorites.
July 31: Blues Maneuver, will feature its horn section in a versatile repertoire of swing, blues, R&B and oldies.
Aug. 7: Stone Soup plays a variety of acoustic music from blues to bluegrass, folk to jazz. The band features Joe Sinchak, Pete Liljeberg, Nick Frirsz and Suzanne and David Bladek.
Aug. 14: Dirt Road Express will play today’s country hits and yesterday’s classics.
Aug. 21: Small Town Big Band will play classic jazz, swing, and Big Band favorites.
Aug. 28: Monkey and the Crowbar will “rock out” to Dylan, The Grateful Dead, Neil Young, Jimmy Buffet and more
Pathfinder Village, at 3 Chenango Road in Edmeston, is a nonprofit, planned community devoted to supporting people who have Down syndrome and other intellectual/developmental disabilities.
