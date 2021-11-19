ONEONTA — The Oneonta Concert Association will present an instrumental concert featuring Uli Speth and Tomoko Kanamaru at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Speth, a violinist, is concertmaster of the Binghamton Philharmonic, director of the Little Delaware Youth Ensemble and a faculty member at Hartwick College and the College of New Jersey. He will be joined by pianist Kanamaru, a native of Japan whose playing has been described as dazzling audiences on at least four continents.
OCA’s 93rd season will continue in March with the Lysander Piano Trio scheduled for Friday, March 18; Rachel Schutz with Spencer Myer on Friday, April 8; and the Jon Irabagon Jazz Quarter on April 29.
Because of COVID-19, masks will be required for everyone at all times inside Foothills and OCA will reduce seating capacity by half to allow for distanced seating.
Tickets are available for purchase by subscription online or mail.
Single ticket prices at the door will be $25 and $6 for students.
Visit www.oneontaconcertassociation.org for more information.
